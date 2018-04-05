JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Monday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 2,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,535. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jpmorgan-diversified-return-emerging-markets-equity-etf-jpem-announces-0-11-annual-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.