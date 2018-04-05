Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Acquires 4,551 Shares

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.10 ($7,027.09).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 502 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £537.14 ($753.99).

On Thursday, January 4th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 4,279 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.64 ($6,967.49).

Shares of JEFI stock opened at GBX 109.85 ($1.54) on Thursday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.65).

About Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment predominantly in companies exposed directly or indirectly to emerging markets and frontier markets worldwide.

