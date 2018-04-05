Juridica Investments Limited (JIL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Juridica Investments Limited (LON:JIL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Juridica Investments stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.17) on Thursday. Juridica Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.75 ($0.25).

About Juridica Investments

Juridica Investments Limited (JIL) is a United Kingdom-based authorized closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to build a diversified portfolio of investments in claims and to provide Shareholders with an attractive level of dividends and capital growth through investing directly and indirectly in litigation and arbitration cases, claims and disputes.

