K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) had its price objective upped by FinnCap from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of KBT stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. K3 Business Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.58).

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FinnCap Boosts K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Price Target to GBX 250” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/k3-business-technology-group-kbt-pt-raised-to-gbx-250-at-finncap-updated.html.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc is a provider of integrated business solutions. The Company’s business solutions encompass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain sector.

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.