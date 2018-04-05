KAR Auction Services (KAR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1958035573443 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 751,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,969. The company has a market cap of $7,291.68, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

