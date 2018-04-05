Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $12,512.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006507 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.02545410 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018159 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 5,628,424 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbowanec is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is not presently possible to buy Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

