Karst Peak Capital Ltd Invests $47.52 Million in Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (HCM) Stock

Karst Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,524,000. Hutchison China MediTech makes up 37.6% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned 0.91% of Hutchison China MediTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 997,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

NASDAQ HCM opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3,944.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/karst-peak-capital-ltd-acquires-shares-of-1205580-hutchison-china-meditech-ltd-hcm-updated-updated.html.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.