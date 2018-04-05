Jefferies Group Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.65, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.61. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3163.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,625. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,544,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 384,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 65,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

