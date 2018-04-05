Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) a $18.00 Price Target

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given a $18.00 price target by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

The analysts wrote, “STORM Data. Top-line data from the STORM (Phase IIb) trial in penta- refractory multiple myeloma, which has been granted accelerated approval, are expected in late-April.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.65, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,422.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $40,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,242.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

