Insider Selling: Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $92,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,800. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 118.07%. equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

