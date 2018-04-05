KB Financial Group (KB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,744. The company has a market capitalization of $22,480.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations.

