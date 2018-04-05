Mizuho Analysts Give KB Home (NYSE:KBH) a $33.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,425.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

