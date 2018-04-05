D. R. Horton’s (NYSE:DHI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 3,372,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,568. The company has a market cap of $16,119.48, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 178,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $7,851,492.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,606,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 10,244 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $432,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,418,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,983,483.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “D. R. Horton’s (NYSE:DHI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/keefe-bruyette-woods-reiterates-hold-rating-for-d-r-horton-dhi-updated-updated.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.