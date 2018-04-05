Insider Selling: Best Buy (BBY) General Counsel Sells 13,003 Shares of Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 13,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $902,798.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,147.14, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

