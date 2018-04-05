Keller Group (KLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a GBX 1,055 ($14.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

KLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($21.06) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.98) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

LON:KLR opened at GBX 881 ($12.37) on Thursday. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,072 ($15.05).

In related news, insider Peter John Hill bought 9,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 943 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £84,870 ($119,132.51).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhances target areas in the ground and control groundwater flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

