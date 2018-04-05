Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.52 ($37.67).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.86 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €25.83 ($31.89). 3,070,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 1-year high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

