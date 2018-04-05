ENI (ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €16.50 ($20.37) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($21.23) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.50 ($19.13).

ENI stock traded up €0.32 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €14.90 ($18.39). 46,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 1-year high of €15.44 ($19.06).

