Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €133.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €133.00 ($164.20) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale set a €137.00 ($169.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €2.50 ($3.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €108.10 ($133.46). 660,392 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

