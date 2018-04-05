Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 1,831 ($25.70) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($20.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($18.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($21.06) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.35) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,640.60 ($23.03).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 66.50 ($0.93) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,641.50 ($23.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 977.38 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.84).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

