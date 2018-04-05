Kering (KER) Given a €430.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Deutsche Bank set a €385.00 ($475.31) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale set a €457.00 ($564.20) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €426.00 ($525.93) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €415.00 ($512.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €400.00 ($493.83) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €430.67 ($531.69).

Shares of EPA:KER traded down €4.60 ($5.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €381.90 ($471.48). The stock had a trading volume of 283,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($515.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

