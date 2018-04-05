KeyCorp (KEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, not lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given a rising rate environment and improving loan and deposit balances. Also, lower tax rates will support profitability. However, persistently increasing expenses owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Further, the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios remains a major cause of concern.”

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

KEY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,215. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,619.76, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 11,819 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $250,680.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,487.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/keycorp-key-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.