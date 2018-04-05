Mark Pierpoint Sells 16,519 Shares of Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 16,519 shares of Keysight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $847,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keysight stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 726,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,142. Keysight has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,809.70, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Keysight’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Keysight in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Keysight in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Keysight

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

