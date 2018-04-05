Keysight (KEYS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Keysight earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.2931379927146 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Keysight alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 664,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Keysight has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,809.70, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Keysight in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Keysight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Keysight in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Keysight news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $341,088.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $706,445.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,415 shares of company stock worth $13,420,794. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/keysight-technologies-keys-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Keysight Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.