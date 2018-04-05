KickCoin Market Capitalization Tops $20.18 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $20.18 million and $1.27 million worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00686314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 487,315,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,672,777 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickCoin is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICKICO platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICKICO takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickCoin can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

