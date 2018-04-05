Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,065 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kimberly Clark worth $103,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2,507.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,009,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,795,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,672 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37,557.14, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $104.58 and a 52-week high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

