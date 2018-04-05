Kin Market Capitalization Reaches $105.75 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Mercatox and CoinFalcon. Kin has a market capitalization of $105.75 million and $345,599.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00691717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035329 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to buy Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

