Kinder Morgan (KMI) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $14.69

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 6058647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,113.07, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 141,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 135,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

