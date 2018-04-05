Axa Has $1.77 Million Position in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

AXA lessened its position in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,372 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32,870.39, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

WARNING: “Axa Has $1.77 Million Position in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/kinder-morgan-kmi-stake-lessened-by-axa-updated-updated.html.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.