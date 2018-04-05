Reviewing Kindred Healthcare (KND) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Kindred Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -426.48% -374.92% -169.29% Kindred Healthcare -11.16% 4.64% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biocept and Kindred Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kindred Healthcare 1 4 1 0 2.00

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Kindred Healthcare has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and Kindred Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.07 million 3.36 -$21.61 million ($0.79) -0.32 Kindred Healthcare $6.03 billion 0.13 -$698.35 million $0.34 26.18

Biocept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kindred Healthcare. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems. It also offers home health, hospice, and community care services for patients in various settings comprising their homes, nursing centers, and other residential settings, as well as physician services for patients in home-based settings. In addition, the company operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs) and acute rehabilitation units (ARUs); and provides rehabilitation services, including physical and occupational therapies and speech pathology services to residents and patients of nursing centers, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, and assisted living facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 IRFs, 99 ARUs, 104 LTAC hospitals, 4 sub-acute units, and 123 outpatient clinics; provided rehabilitative services from 1,616 sites of service in 42 states; and offered Kindred at Home division home health, hospice, and community care services from 608 sites of service in 40 states. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

