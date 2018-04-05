Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,275 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $102,477.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

