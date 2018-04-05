KingN Coin (KNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One KingN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $16.21 or 0.00240001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingN Coin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. KingN Coin has a market cap of $32,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KingN Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00183455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KingN Coin Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The official website for KingN Coin is kingncoin.com. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KingN Coin Coin Trading

KingN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.