Headlines about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2091824807688 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

KGJI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 21,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.93, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.07 million during the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/kingold-jewelry-kgji-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.