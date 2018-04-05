Kirby (KEX) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $80.95

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.95 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 895014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Kirby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,800.77, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David R. Mosley sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $417,768.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $132,744.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,430 shares of company stock valued at $854,762 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

