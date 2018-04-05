KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. KLA-Tencor reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $975.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.00 million. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 85.81%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS raised shares of KLA-Tencor to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

In other news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 13,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,464,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $54,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,530 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,512,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,960,000 after purchasing an additional 705,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 462,404 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,319,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,475,000 after purchasing an additional 295,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,185,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.71. 1,652,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,767.16, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

