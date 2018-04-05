Knight-Swift (KNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., is the largest provider of truckload services in North America. Through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries, it operates truckload fleet primarily in North America as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company offers dry van, cross border freight transportation, fleet solutions, consulting, brokerage, equipment leasing, temperature controlled transport, and engineering services. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings serves customers in North America. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., formerly known as Knight Transportation Inc., is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Knight-Swift alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Knight-Swift in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Knight Equity lifted their target price on Knight-Swift to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 1,421,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knight-Swift has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,241.24, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Knight-Swift had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 370.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Knight-Swift during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Knight-Swift (KNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/knight-swift-knx-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Knight-Swift Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.