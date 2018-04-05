Kobocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Kobocoin has a total market capitalization of $539,797.00 and $197.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kobocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.04411360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052028 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00622969 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078686 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058057 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032905 BTC.

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2015. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com.

Kobocoin Coin Trading

Kobocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

