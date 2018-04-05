Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price

Headlines about Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kopin earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8083299397723 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. BidaskClub raised Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 94.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd.

