Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

KEP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 532,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,813. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18,693.99, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 1.95%. sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

