Korea Electric Power (KEP) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9976611915648 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 406,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $21,261.85, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

