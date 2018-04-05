City Of London Investment Grou Buys 5,521 Shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Stock

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $221,281.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Korea Fund alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 5,373 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $217,284.12.

On Thursday, March 22nd, City Of London Investment Grou bought 7,499 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $308,208.90.

On Thursday, March 15th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,618 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $360,404.76.

On Tuesday, March 13th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,477 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $230,253.08.

On Monday, March 5th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00.

Shares of KF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The firm has a market cap of $237.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.46 and a beta of 0.80. Korea Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Korea Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korea Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “City Of London Investment Grou Buys 5,521 Shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/korea-fund-inc-kf-major-shareholder-buys-221281-68-in-stock-updated.html.

About Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, principally equity securities of Korean companies. The Fund enters into contracts that contain a range of representations that provide general indemnifications.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.