Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is one of 3 public companies in the “Printing trades machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kornit Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $114.09 million -$2.01 million N/A Kornit Digital Competitors $66.38 million -$10.68 million -5.96

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Kornit Digital has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital’s peers have a beta of 2.12, meaning that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kornit Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kornit Digital Competitors 29 83 95 0 2.32

Kornit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. As a group, “Printing trades machinery” companies have a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Kornit Digital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Printing trades machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Printing trades machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -1.77% 1.68% 1.40% Kornit Digital Competitors -24.21% -14.03% -11.09%

Summary

Kornit Digital beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

