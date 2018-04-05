Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (KOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (LON:KOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 630 ($8.84) in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com from GBX 626 ($8.79) to GBX 542 ($7.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 428 ($6.01) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd Com has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($9.12).

