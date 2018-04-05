Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,619,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,305 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,877,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 979,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 785,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 1,414,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,640. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2,397.98, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.28 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 34.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

