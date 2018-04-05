KPN (KKPNF) and Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Financial Contrast

KPN (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KPN and Macquarie Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KPN N/A N/A N/A Macquarie Infrastructure 24.86% 4.83% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KPN and Macquarie Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 1 0 2.00

Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than KPN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. KPN does not pay a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macquarie Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

KPN has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KPN and Macquarie Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KPN $7.53 billion 1.65 $877.53 million $0.08 36.88 Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion 1.84 $451.20 million $2.56 15.38

KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Infrastructure. Macquarie Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats KPN on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency response, industrial, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had interests in 7 solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 142 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah; 2 wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW situated in Idaho and New Mexico; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and other uses, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

