Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.37.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,205.70, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

