Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8754188334149 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRA. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Kraton stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1,456.97, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.18. Kraton has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $53.39.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kraton had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $465.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

