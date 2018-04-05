Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

Kroger (NYSE:KR) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, March 15th. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Kroger stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,255. Kroger has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $20,518.10, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Clark sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $325,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,800 shares of company stock worth $1,888,824. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

