KuCoin Shares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $602,073.00 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $201.30 million and approximately $602,073.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00032646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00694087 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184296 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

