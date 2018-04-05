Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KVH Industries (KVHI) Stock Price

News coverage about KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KVH Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8620130997953 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 6,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,312. The firm has a market cap of $180.51, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 0.79. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $34,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,216 shares of company stock worth $169,974. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

