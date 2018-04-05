Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.24 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00013181 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Liqui, EtherDelta and Huobi. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $119.24 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex, Coinrail, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, EtherDelta, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

